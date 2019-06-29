Brooks: 2020 Democrats ‘Sometimes Talk as if They’re Campaigning for Brooklyn’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the 2020 Democratic presidential field has “an insularity problem” and “sometimes talk as if they’re campaigning for Brooklyn.”

Brooks said, “I would say, across all issues, there’s an insularity problem. They sometimes talk as if they’re campaigning for Brooklyn. And so, on a lot of issues, whether it’s the economy, whether it’s abortion, whether it’s immigration, I don’t think they’re quite perceiving how a lot of people, even in Democratic House districts, are perceiving them and seeing them as something quite strange.”

