Dem Rep. Quigley: Trump Acts Like ‘Putin Owns Him’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that President Trump acts like he is “compromised” and “Putin owns him.”

Quigley said, “I am concerned that the president continues to act as if he is compromised. Let’s just wrap up what took place in the G20. He’s kidding around with President Putin about election meddling, about getting rid of journalists, and oh, by the way, exonerating the Saudi crown prince for the murder of Khashoggi.”

He later added, “The president acts as if President Putin owns him. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

(h/t Mediaite)

