DNC Chair Perez: ‘The Party of Lincoln Is Dead’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez declared the Republican Party as “the party of Lincoln” dead.

On former Vice President Joe Biden’s record, Perez said, “The voters will have to look at the totality of the vice president’s record, and every candidate’s record and I invite them to kick the tires on all of our candidates because the good news is the difference between us and this president is night and day on these issues of civil rights. The party of Lincoln used to be the party of civil rights. The party of Lincoln’s dead. If the Democratic Party that’s fighting to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to realize the American dream.”

On health care for undocumented immigrants, Perez said, “I live in a community right now where if you are a pregnant woman and you are undocumented, we provide you with access to health care because we believe that having good prenatal care is an essential health care issue an essential issue of economics and frankly an essential issue of morality. The party of Lincoln is dead, and one of the things that died with it is compassion, and this is not a handout. again, this is allowing people to buy into an insurance program — people who pay billions of dollars in taxes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN