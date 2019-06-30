FNC’s Brazile: Kamala’s Biden Blow ‘Was Felt Across America,’ Opens Electability Questions

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former DNC chair Donna Brazile said 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) debate moment when she confronted her rival former Vice President Joe Biden over his position on bussing in the 1970s was “felt across America.”

Brazile said, “Of course, everyone’s still talking about Senator Kamala Harris, the blow that was felt not just in the Biden camp the blow that was felt across America.”

She continued, “She prosecuted her case. The Biden campaign, I was somewhat shocked that they didn’t anticipate this was going to go down. ”

She added, “It might have changed the conversation about electability because up to this point, we kept thinking ‘oh it’s Biden, Biden, he’s moderate. He is a centrist. He can appeal to Independants and maybe some weak-kneed Republicans, whatever.’ Now, think the American people, especially Democrats are going to take a look at the range of options we have and see if there’s someone else who can beat Trump.”

