Dem Rep. Beyer on Trump July 4 Celebration: ‘The Most Insecure Man I’ve Ever Seen’

Wednesday, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s planned “Salute to America” July 4 plans, ripping the idea.

Beyer called Trump “the most insecure man” he has ever seen and questioned what the celebration would do to the area’s infrastructure.

“This must be the most insecure man I’ve ever seen because everything has got to be about him,” Beyer told CNN “New Day” host John Berman. “And he’s bringing in the military … it reminds me of some small autocratic country. And there’s all kind of actual infrastructure worries.”

He added, “We’ve got to make sure we’re not making a huge national infrastructure problem worse by this, essentially vainglorious display of his own political need for celebrity.”

