Mo Brooks: $2.5 Million National Park Service Price Tag for DC July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Celebration Is ‘Reasonable’

Wednesday during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) $2.5 million price tag for the National Park Service (NPS) to host the “Salute to America” event planned by President Donald Trump for the Fourth of July was reasonable.

According to reports, the NPS was directed to allocate nearly $2.5 million in funding for the event.

“The cost does need to be reasonable,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “To me, if it is $2.5 million – that is reasonable in as much as it is our countries birthday. Other people, families – they celebrate birthdays. They spend money on those things. For the United States of America, given that we spend roughly $4 trillion per year, $2 million to celebrate our birthday, remember who we are as a nation – that’s not very much.”

