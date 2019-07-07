Amash Won’t Rule Out a Run For President

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who left the Republican Party earlier this week, would not rule out a run for president.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: What about the possibility of your running for president as a libertarian or some other ticket. I asked you about that four or five months ago and you didn’t rule it out. Is it possible you would run for president?

AMASH: I still wouldn’t rule anything like that out. I believe that I have to use my skills, my public influence where it serves the country best and I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way works best and if that means doing something else, then I do that. But I feel confident about running in my district, I feel a close tie to my community, I feel — I care a lot about my community and I want to represent them in Congress.

TAPPER: When do you think you’ll make a decision about a possible presidential run?

AMASH: It is something people talk about all of the time. It is not something that is right on my radar right now. So I couldn’t tell you.