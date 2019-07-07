Dem Sen. Bennet: Trump Inherited a Strong Economy from Obama

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) credited former President Barack Obama for the strong economy President Donald Trump inherited.

Bennet said, “I would say first of all that we are in the tenth year of an economic recovery that started in 2009. With that job increases that entire period of time. It’s a record, and I will grant that the president hasn’t screwed it up in the first two and a half years that he’s been president. He inherited an economy that he described as the worst economy in American history. It’s hard to believe into, and a half years he’s made it so dramatically better, and of course, when you look at the trends, they are the same, but they were in 2009 as they are today.”

He added, “First of all I don’t think it’s been much better. It’s been what it was. It’s been fine, it’s been good, and it’s improved. It has improved, just as an improved from 2009 when Barack Obama took over. What we don’t need it, in my view, I think it is a president that is so at war with American tradition. We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in the rule of law. We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in freedom of the press. We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in the independence of the judiciary. If we don’t need a president, who believes he is above the law, that he can do by executive order what Congress doesn’t do. The list of things is so long.”

