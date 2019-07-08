Biden: ‘Starting Over’ from Obamacare with Medicare for All Would Be ‘a Sin’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden expressed opposition to anyone of either party trying to “dismantle” Obamacare, and said that doing so doesn’t make sense and would be “a sin.”

Biden said that Medicare for all can’t exist with the ACA, “and that’s why I’m opposed to any Republican who wants to dismantle it, or any Democrat who wants to dismantle it. The idea that you’re going to come along and take the most significant thing that happened, that any president has tried to do and that got done, and dismantle it makes no sense to me.”

He later added, “[L]ook, starting over would be, I think, a sin.”

Biden also expressed support for a “Medicare option.”

