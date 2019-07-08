MSNBC’s Ruhle, GOP Pollster Spar Over Kamala Harris Being ‘Too Far Left’: ‘Sounds Like It’s More Just She’s Too Black’

Things got a little heated Monday on “MSNBC Live” as anchor Stephanie Ruhle and GOP pollster Chris Wilson discussed the 2020 presidential race.

Wilson said independents would be more likely to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden than Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Ruhle then asked Wilson why not Harris, saying it sounds to her like it is because “she’s too black.”

Wilson called Ruhle’s comment “absurd,” then shamed her for bringing up skin color when he was saying Harris is “too far left.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WILSON: If Joe Biden were the nominee they might be able to vote for him, but they’re going to be able to vote for an Elizabeth Warren or a Kamala Harris or a Bernie Sanders. And so, what Amash may do is give them a siphon. RUHLE: Why not a Kamala Harris? WILSON: Just because she’s a little too far left. RUHLE: In what policy? WILSON: Oh my gosh, where do you want me to start? RUHLE: Well, tell me, because it sounds like it’s more just she’s too black. WILSON: OK, no. I mean, that’s absurd, Stephanie — to go there. … Bernie Sanders is too old, why didn’t you go there first? RUHLE: But I get the Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. I just want to understand — WILSON: You think there’s that much separation ideologically between the three of them? I mentioned them because they are the three front-runners. … If you want me to go through each one of Kamala Harris’ position. But she took positions against private insurance, which most Americans are against. She took the position for open borders — RUHLE: She then rolled that back. WILSON: She may roll it up again if she starts to drop in the polls. The fact is to make that comparison is because of the color of her skin is really a little bit too 1960 for my taste. And it’s not a fair statement.

