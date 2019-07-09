McCarthy: There’s a ‘Real Chaos’ Inside the House Democratic Caucus

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) acknowledged the “chaos” underway inside the House Democratic caucus, which he said was posing problems for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“It’s not tension,” McCarthy said. “It’s chaos in the caucus. These Democrats, if you watch them – they’re no longer Democrats. We should stop calling them that because they don’t even call themselves Democrats. They call themselves socialist Democrats and look at the policies they’re offering. This whole debate in the next presidential election is going to be about control versus freedom, socialism versus freedom.”

McCarthy pointed to struggles his Democratic counterpart House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to get a supplemental funding bill for the border passed by her caucus, which passed in the Senate by an 84-8 margin with very little opposition.

“They’re fighting now as they go forward,” he added. “They have a real chaos inside their whole caucus.”

