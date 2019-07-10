De Blasio: I’ll Insist on Equal Pay for Female Athletes if Elected President

Tuesday during CNN’s coverage of the U.S. Women’s National Team parade in New York City honoring its World Cup win on “New Day,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, told co-host Alisyn Camerota if he is elected president, he will insist on congressional act requiring “equal pay” for female athletes on national sports teams.

“If I were president of the United States, I would insist that Congress pass an amendment to the Amateur Sports Act requiring — requiring equal pay for men and women in all of our national sports teams,” he said. “And if they didn’t do it, I’d use an executive order to have the Treasury Department enforce on the U.S. Soccer Federation because they’re tax-exempt and they’re discriminating in effect against women in pay. That should be stopped through the Treasury Department’s power. I would do that as president through executive order. And the last thing I’d do is the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would solve this problem all over the country, end the question of salary history being asked, require companies and institutions to report on their salaries.”

