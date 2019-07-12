Dem Rep. Rose Slams ‘Sociopathic’ McConnell for Refusal to Work with Dems

Friday, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) turned a question on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about the Democratic Party’s infighting into calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “sociopathic” for his unwillingness to work with Democrats.

Rose brushed off the feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “political TV drama” and said the political fights only lead to people being “ignored” by Washington, D.C.

“Just think about this for a second, OK? Donald Trump runs on a series of platforms making our roads and bridges great again, draining the swamp. He proceeds to ignore all those proposals. Mitch McConnell continues to show an unbelievable sociopathic intransigence whenever it comes to legislation that we pass in the House and present to him in the Senate,” Rose advised. “And then you have the Democratic caucus that is always teetering … on the edge of this type of back-and-forth Twitter drama. We have got to refocus our energies in a bipartisan and bicameral way on the bread and butter issues that the American people actually care about.”

“And I assure you that this type of Twitter back and forth, the American people couldn’t give a damn and neither do I,” he concluded.

