Kamala Harris: Russian Bots Already Targeting Our Campaign

In a Friday appearance on iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club,” 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) asserted that Russia has targeted her presidential campaign.

One of the show’s hosts, Angela Yee, asked the senator after she detailed how Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election if her campaign is being targeted now.

“Well, we already know we are,” Harris replied after agreeing with co-host Charlamagne tha God that Trump’s election is “illegitimate” because of Russia’s meddling.

“We have to pay attention to that stuff and know that it’s not going to necessarily be real people doing it,” she later added. “It’ll be others and those [Russian] bots that stir it up to the point that it generates heat and then people start getting swept into it, right?”

