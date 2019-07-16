Border Patrol Union’s Garza Backs Up Trump — ‘We Always Prioritize Dangerous Criminals First’

WATCH: @BillHemmer spoke with @BPUnion 's Hector Garza as the president touts the success of @ICEgov deportation raids #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/6FVVyU64JU

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids underway, Hector Garza, vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), supported President Donald Trump’s claim that the raids would be targeting criminals.

Garza told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday ICE is prioritizing the “dangerous criminals” that have not only committed crimes on American soil, but also those that have committed crimes in other countries and fled to the United States.

“People need to understand … we always prioritize dangerous criminals first,” Garza advised. “We don’t go out there and target families and children. We go out there and we target MS-13, street gangs and all of those dangerous criminals out there that are committing dangerous crime here in the United States.”

He added, “President Trump is right. We target dangerous criminals first.”

