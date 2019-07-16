Philadelphia Mayor Kenney: Trump Would ‘Go to Hell’ If He Had to Go Back to Where He Came From

Tuesday while announcing a new legal defense initiative for immigrants facing deportation, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) addressed President Donald Trump’s tweets, which began with the president asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Kenney said, “I have this vision of one day in heaven, or outside of heaven because they’re not going to get in, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Tom Homan and everybody else standing in a Cyclone-fenced dungeon, a Cyclone-fenced cell outside of heaven for eternity because that’s what they’re going to have to do because what they’re doing now is so anti-human, antithetical, anti-American, anti-decent. It’s all terrible what they’re doing.”

He added, “The step the president took yesterday when he told four American citizens to go back where they came from makes him an idiot because he didn’t know they were born in Detroit and Chicago and New York, so that’s the problem. If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from, he’s going to have to go to hell.”

