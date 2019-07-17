Dem Rep. Quigley: Trump ‘Enjoying’ Fight Over Tweets ‘Makes Me Extraordinarily Concerned About His Mental Health’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated the fact that President Trump is “enjoying” the fight over his tweets about Democratic congresswomen raises concern about Trump’s “mental health” and “ability to lead this country.”

Quigley said, “This is a president who has divided this country, rather than unite it. This is a country that’s pitted one group against another. This is not how you lead. … The fact that he’s ‘enjoying’ this makes me extraordinarily concerned about his mental health and his well-being, clearly, his ability to lead this country.”

