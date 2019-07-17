Watch: RNC Hammers ‘Radical’ Socialism of ‘The Squad’ in Video

In a video released on Wednesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) went on offense against members of the so-called “The Squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

One aspect of the advertisement tied the rhetoric from those four members to an attack on an ICE facility in Tacoma, WA and noted “The Squad” refused to condemn the attack.

In an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington explained the inspiration for the video, which she was to emphasize the how this foursome she called “radical socialists” represents the modern Democratic Party.

“I think it is clear,” Harrington said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Just look today in the House. They’re voting for impeachment, impeachment resolution. ‘The Squad’ comes out for impeachment. Then there goes the House of Representatives. I think it is important to point out just how radical these members are and how big of a voice they have in the Democratic Party. The ad we’re putting out is just showing their own words of these radical socialists in the House of what they’ve said about our brave men and women on the border who are protecting this country.”

“They’ve compared us to running concentration camps and the Holocaust. They’ve smeared our immigration force. And now, Ayanna Pressley comes out and says, ‘If you don’t agree with us, we’re going to bring the fire.’ And then, meanwhile – ANTIFA, and ANTIFA member tries to do just that – attacks an ICE facility and then members of ‘The Squad’ refuse to condemn it. So, I think the rhetoric on their end is very dangerous. Their ideologies, their policies are very dangerous. And we’re going to continue to point that out in the contrast because we do not want to become a socialist country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor