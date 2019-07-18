Dem Rep. Omar Responds to ‘Send Her Back’ Chant — We Are ‘Fighting’ for What America ‘Should Be’

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally.

During the rally, those in attendance chanted “send her back” after the president talked about her.

Omar said, “If I was wearing a MAGA hat, if there was a Somali person wearing a MAGA hat, they would not be deported. But because I criticized the president, I should be deported.”

She added, “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debates and dissent to take place. This is not about me. This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be and what it deserves to be.”

