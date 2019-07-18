Klobuchar: Trump ‘Trying to Make People Hate Each Other’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that President Trump is “trying to open wounds, trying to make people hate each other.”

Klobuchar said, “I think, first of all, she [Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN)] has had serious threats against her before. And one of them — one of the guys went to jail, actually, a guy in New York that made threats against her. So, when he says that to a whole rally on national TV with it echoing on the airways for 24 hours later, yeah, people see that. So, that’s the first very serious thing about this. The second is that he is trying to open wounds, trying to make people hate each other. … And the final thing, which she pointed out herself, I thought she put a great quote out there from the author Toni Morrison, ‘The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work.’ And that’s the other thing he’s doing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett