McConnell: Trump ‘Onto Something’ — Dems Want to Turn America into a ‘Socialist Country’

In a Thursday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) commented on the feud between President Donald Trump and the four progressive congresswomen, also known as “The Squad.”

McConnell said he agreed with Trump about Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wanting to turn the United States into a socialist country, saying he thinks the Democratic Party as a whole is beginning to embrace socialism.

He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell told host Maria Bartiromo. “What he should have added, however, is that it’s a lot broader than just the four of them.”

McConnell then noted how many leaders in the Democratic Party support the “Green New Deal” and Medicare for All, adding, “So, I think the president’s onto something.”

On Ocasio-Cortez’s charges of racism when Trump told The Squad to go back to their countries, McConnell said it is time to “lower the rhetoric related to that subject.”

“Everybody knows it’s nonsense,” he emphasized.

