Susan Rice: Trump ‘Lied’ About Obama, Kim Jong-un

Friday at the “Aspen Security Forum,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell interviewed former Obama administration’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Mitchell asked, “President Trump said recently that President Obama was begging for a meeting with Kim Jong-un . . . did that happen.”

Rice said, “No.”

Mitchell asked, “No? Please explain.”

Rice said, “That is yet another lie. There is no basis, in fact.”

She added, “The notion that President Trump has fabricated that somehow an effort was made that was rejected is just false. And I’m sure that won’t be the first time I have to say that today.”

