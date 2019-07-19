Waters: Trump Has ‘Gotten Worse’ Because He ‘Came to the Conclusion’ We Wouldn’t Impeach

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that President Trump has “consistently gotten worse” because he “came to the conclusion that we were not going to impeach him.”

Waters said, “Well, you know, some people were shocked that the president could be so outwardly racist. … However, I, you, and others know that he’s gotten worse. From the time that we first started to realize that he was identifying himself as an unworthy person, not worthy of the presidency, he has consistently gotten worse. Because guess what? He basically came to the conclusion that we were not going to impeach him. So, he keeps going, and he’ll get worse.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett