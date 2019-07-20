Green: I Hope Mueller Gives us ‘the Courage’ to Impeach

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” Representative Al Green (D-TX) expressed hope that “Mr. Mueller brings with him a backbone” and gives Congress “the courage to do what we must.”

Green said, “We have Mr. Mueller coming next week. I hope Mr. Mueller brings with him a backbone. Bring a spine, Mr. Mueller. Give us in Congress the courage to do what we must. Impeachment is the solution to an outlaw, lawless, reckless, ruthless president. We in the House of Representatives, we have the power. We must have the will to impose that power, and do what was done to Andrew Johnson, who was the bigot of his time. Impeach him, let the Senate do what they may, but we should do what we must.”

Green later added that he has to do a better job convincing the House to vote for impeachment.

