Merkley: Climate Change Is ‘The Largest, Scariest Challenge’ We’ve Ever Faced

“The challenge is immediate and severe.” “Unfortunately, opposition from Senate Republicans has blocked bold climate action in Congress. Under @SenateMajLdr McConnell’s leadership, the Senate has become a legislative graveyard for climate action.” — @SenJeffMerkley pic.twitter.com/CNpQmsVdgC

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) stated that “We need all hands on deck” to combat climate change, “the largest, scariest challenge humankind has ever faced.”

Merkley said, “As we take on this challenge, we can and will save our farming, forest, and fishing industries. We can and will restore American leadership in the world. We can and will improve the health of our urban and rural residents, and we can and will lift the fortunes of millions of American families by generating stable, good-paying jobs. We need all hands on deck to meet this challenge, the largest, scariest challenge humankind has ever faced. But it is a challenge that we can and must rise to meet and create millions of good-paying jobs in doing so.”

