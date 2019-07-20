FNC’s Pirro on ‘The Squad’: ‘They Know How to Weaponize Their Hate’

Saturday during the “Opening Statement” segment of her Fox News Channel program “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro hammered “The Squad,” a foursome of freshman Democrat congresswomen who are in a public feud with President Donald Trump.

Pirro criticized the four for their left-wing agenda and explained how they villainize opponents, including Trump by “weaponizing” hate.

“[L]et me tell you about ‘The Squad’: a benign-sounding high school term that in reality, presents a dangerous assault on everything we hold dear,” she said. “These four freshman congresswomen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley are radical socialists who want to punish success and destroy capitalism. They know how to weaponize their hate. And don’t you dare criticize them. If you do, they will do everything within their power to destroy you, or if you’re the president, impeach you — if you don’t share their radical, socialist, leftist, ‘hate America’ agenda. And if you don’t, you’re a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, a xenophobe or just plain deplorable.”

