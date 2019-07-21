Megan Rapinoe: Everyone Is ‘Disgusted’ by Trump’s Squad Attacks, Even Republicans

Saturday on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said everyone thought President Donald Trump’s tweets directed at “The Squad,” including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), were disgusting.

Jones asked, “How did you feel when you saw President Trump you know coming down so hard on four women of color in Congress? ”

Rapinoe said, “I mean, it’s disgusting, to be honest. To say it’s disappointing that doesn’t even come close. I mean, it seems —I’m just like honestly waiting for like a racial slur to come out like we’re not far from it at all like how much closer do we need to be? But I just see it like the way everyone rallied —the homecoming for Omar, like welcome back home. That was just incredible. I think everyone is like disgusted by that. That’s not who we want to be as a country. And that just — I mean even his own party is like, ‘wow, too far. I mean, too far for even us.'”

