GOP Sen. Cotton: The British Are ‘Justified’ to Use Force Against Iran

Tuesday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) made the case that the British government would be “justified” if they used force against Iran, given its actions in the Persian Gulf.

“Of course the British are justified in using force to reclaim one of their vessels that was hijacked by Iranian pirates and taken hostage inside of Iran. Obviously, they’ve been going through a leadership transition today. Boris Johnson has just been announced the winner of that, so he’ll be taking over the reins of the British government. But I’d be surprised if the British people are going to stand for long the ayatollahs hijacking their ships and taking their fellow citizens hostage. In the United States, I’m confident we’ll stand with our British allies.”

