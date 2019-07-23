WaPo’s Robinson: The Alarm of a Nazi Uprise in America, Britain ‘Should Be at Full Volume’

Tuesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussed a column that compared Germany in the early 1930s to the United States and the United Kingdom now with President Donald Trump and soon to be Prime Minister Boris Johnson leading the two countries.

Host Joe Scarborough asked Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson when the time to “sound the alarm” on a Nazi uprise, to which Robinson replied that the time had already past and the alarm should now “be at full volume.”

“[W]e look at this FT article and I’m wondering, Gene, when is the time to sound the alarm? When is the time to start saying, well, does this look like Germany in 1932? Does this look like Germany in 1933? Is now the time to start asking that question?” Scarborough posed.

“Well, the time to start sounding an alarm, a general alarm, was some time ago. And people should be screaming now. I mean, the alarm should be at full volume,” Robinson responded. “You know, one thing most columnists wisely resolve, is don’t bring out the Hitler/Germany analogy, you know? You never use that. We’re getting close. I mean, we’re getting to the point where you need to start just looking at the historical precedent and understanding that, you know, history doesn’t repeat, it rhymes, but there are some awful, awful things happening in the great democracies that sort of uphold the western values and western order and have done so for decades, you know, the United States and Britain. And this is crazy and it does not end well.”

