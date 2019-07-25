McCaskill on Trump: ‘Difficult’ to Do Anything Besides ‘Defeat Him in 2020’

Following Wednesday’s testimony by former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) conceded it would be “difficult” to impeach President Donald Trump.

McCaskill, now an analyst for NBC, said on “Today” that she believes the only way for Democrats to get Trump out of the White House would be to beat him in 2020.”

“I do think that it is very difficult now to do anything with this president other than defeat him in 2020,” she stated.

“I don’t think it should end it,” McCaskill added. “I think they should continue to focus on getting the evidence in. And one of the things we talked about is opening an inquiry does give him more legal standing to get the information they need from the White House. It overcomes the executive privilege, it gets the documents that the White House is now stonewalling on.”

