Trump: ‘This Was Treason’ — ‘This Should Never Be Allowed to Happen to Our Country Again’

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, his first since former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, President Donald Trump decried the Mueller “fake witch hunt.”

Hannity asked Trump about the importance of determining the origins of the special counsel probe, to which Trump argued this should not be allowed to happen to another president and likened it to “treason.”

“This should never happen to another president of the United States again,” Trump said on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.” “This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This was a fake witch hunt, and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again. This was treason. This was high crimes. This was everything as bad a definition as you want to come up with. This should never be allowed to happen to our country again.”

