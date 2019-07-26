Dem Rep. Cohen: ‘We Should Go Forward with Impeachment’ — ‘The American Public Will Be in Favor’

While speaking Friday with CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) approach to attempting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Cohen praised Pelosi, but voiced his disagreement with her slow playing an impeachment inquiry by saying Congress should “go forward: with impeachment and the American public will “be in favor of it.”

“I think we should go forward with impeachment because I think as we bring out the facts in an impeachment inquiry … the American public will warm to impeachment and be in favor of it,” Cohen outlined.

He later added, “I think the hearings were important and positive and the American people saw their president as a lawless president who tried to obstruct justice and allowed the Russian to say interfere with our elections and didn’t fight back or report it to the FBI.”

