Scarborough: ‘Moscow Mitch’ Is ‘Aiding and Abetting Putin’ in Subverting Our Democracy

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocking legislation to address Russian election interference.

Scarborough coined a new nickname for McConnell, calling him “Moscow Mitch” because the senator from Kentucky is “aiding and abetting” Russia President Vladimir Putin in his attempt to “subvert U.S. democracy.”

“[H]ow can Moscow Mitch so willingly turn a blind eye not only this year to what his Republican chairman of the intel committee is saying, to what Robert Mueller is saying, what the FBI director is saying, to what the DNI is saying, to what the CIA is saying, to what the United States military Intel community is saying?” asked Scarborough.

“He is aiding and abetting Putin’s ongoing attempts to subvert U.S. democracy, according to the Republican FBI, CIA, DNI, intel community,” he added. “All Republicans are saying Russia is trying to subvert U.S. democracy & Moscow Mitch won’t even let the Senate take a vote on it. That is un-American!”

