NBC’s Todd: Trump Was ‘Stoking Racial Resentment’ Multiple Times This Month

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Todd said, “The president spends a lot of time on his Twitter feed trying to racially divide the country. Does that undermine the efforts of the Republican Party in the state of Florida?”

Scott said, “We have got to do everything we can to bring this country back together.”

Todd shot back, “Why doesn’t the president think that. Doing this, it’s just stoking racial resentment left, and right, he’s done it multiple times this month alone. He obviously thinks this is good politics inside the Republican Party. Do you think it’s good politics inside the Republican Party?”

Scott said, “Congressman Cummings sat there and attacked our border patrol agents, all right?”

Todd said, “But that justifies a racial resentment tweet in response? Is that presidential leadership?”

Scott answered, “Look, I didn’t do the tweets. I can’t talk about why he did what he did.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN