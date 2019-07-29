Dem Sen. Van Hollen: Trump ‘a Racist President’ — ‘Degrades the Office Every Day’

Van Hollen said, “It may be part of his strategy but we have to speak out and call out the president when he engages in this activity. He’s a racist president. None of us want to be here to talk about that. Yet, if we just allow these comments to go, we risk normalizing that kind of conduct. I’ve never seen this conduct in my entire time in public office or life in the Oval Office. This is a president who degrades the office every day so we have to call it out.”

