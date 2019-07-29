Limbaugh Praises Trump’s Baltimore Tweets: ‘About Time Somebody Pushed Back’

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh sounded off on President Donald Trump’s remarks about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Trump’s criticisms of the two received backlash from Democrats and the media as being racially charged, but Limbaugh defended the president for speaking the “absolute truth” about a city ruined under Democrat control.

The host questioned why Democrats can be critical of Trump, but he cannot push back against something controlled by Democrats.

“There’s certain things you’re not supposed to say,” Limbaugh stated. “You’re not supposed to criticize anything the Democrats run. You’re not supposed criticize anything where minorities are involved because that’s automatically labeled racist, but I’m going to tell you something right up front: the president’s not a racist.”

“[I]t’s about time somebody pushed back against the real human misery that results from unchecked Democrat leftist control and power. I like it,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent