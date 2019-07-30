Klobuchar: It Will Be ‘Very Problematic’ if Our Nominee Supports Abolishing Private Health Insurance

During an interview on CNN after Tuesday’s CNN Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that if the Democrats nominate someone who wants to eliminate private health insurance, “that would be a very problematic situation for us.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo asked, “Do you think the Democrats can win if the candidate that is your nominee says that they will remove private insurance to replace it with something better?”

Klobuchar responded, “I think that would be a very problematic situation for us. Because when people start looking at what this means, they’re going to say, wait a minute. I want to have do no harm. I want to bring the cost down. But half of America says, I want to keep my insurance. I don’t like the insurance companies, but I don’t know what I’m going into. So, I think it’s more important to do a public option, which is something that Senator Sanders himself, I pointed out, which no one seems to be talking about, was on the bill last year.”

