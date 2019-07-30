Sanders to Tapper: ‘Your Question Is a Republican Talking Point’

Sanders: "What I am talking about and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no co-payments — and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point...and by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program...with that talking point." pic.twitter.com/V5Pqe0NX0y

During a discussion on health care and Medicare for all during Tuesday’s CNN Democratic debate 2020 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accused moderator and CNN host Jake Tapper of using a “Republican talking point” as a question.

Sanders said, “What I am talking about, and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no co-payments, and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point. At the end of the day, and by the way, the healthcare industry will be advertising tonight, on this program. … They will be advertising tonight with that talking point.”

