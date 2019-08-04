John Kasich Calls for Marches to Demand Gun Control Legislation

Sunday on CNN, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the American public needs to march to demand gun control legislation in the aftermath of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Kasich said, “I hear all the thoughts and prayers. I can pray with the best of them, but prayer without action doesn’t matter.”

He continued, “You want to gun control legislation people need to start marching like Parkland, Florida. Florida had no interest in passing gun control legislation whatsoever until thousands of incredibly brave students demanded it. The people of the state demanded it.”

He added, “You want to get gun control legislation begin to march for it, and you will get it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN