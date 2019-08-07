Biden: Trump ‘Has More in Common with George Wallace Than He Does with George Washington’

Wednesday at a campaign event in Burlington, IA, 2020 presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump “has more in common” with the segregationist Democrat Alabama former Gov. George Wallace than America’s first president, George Washington.

Biden said, “Trump offers no moral unifying this nation, no evidence that the presidency has awakened his conscious in the least. Indeed, we have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced the political strategy of hate, racism and division. So it’s up to us as it was in the ’20s. It’s up to us. We’re living through a rare moment in this nation’s history where our president isn’t up to the moment, where our president lacks the moral authority to lead, where our president has more in common with George Wallace than he does with George Washington.”

