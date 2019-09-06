Perez: Dems in Colorado Passed Bills on Issues ‘That Are Sitting in Moscow Mitch’s Office’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” DNC Chair Tom Perez stated that Democrats in Colorado have passed bills “on all of the issues that are sitting in Moscow Mitch’s office, gathering dust.”

Perez said, “[Y]ou look at what Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in the House have passed. I was in Colorado yesterday. Colorado, because they have a Democratic governor, a Democratic state Senate, a Democratic state House. They’ve passed gun violence reductions. They’ve passed a bill that will reduce the cost of insulin in that state. They’ve passed a bill on all of the issues that are sitting in Moscow Mitch’s office, gathering dust.”

