Meghan McCain: Felicity Huffman Poster Child for White Privilege — She Should ‘Go to Jail’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed actress Felicity Huffman asking for leniency in letter to the judge ahead of her Friday sentencing for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores.

Huffman wrote, “In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Felicity Huffman, the prosecutors are recommending one month and she’s saying that that is too much time. That is not too much time I think She’s arguing really that this is a victimless crime, and it isn’t because another kid didn’t get into that school. Her kid took a seat that another kid deserved, and that’s the problem. She changed the life of someone who was more deserving of the spot.”

Joy Behar said, “She’s rich, she’s entitled, and she tried to game the system.”

Meghan McCain said, “They are the poster children for what everyone hates about white privilege and she deserves to go to jail. For a long period of time, for over a month.”

Hostin added, “The other problem I saw with his letter is he said something about how the FBI came in in the morning with guns drawn and how his other daughter still can’t sleep at night. And he sort of makes this argument that we’re not that kind of criminal. And so it’s yet again this sort of privilege, like, don’t treat us like that. Well, you are a criminal. You pled guilty.”

