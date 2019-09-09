Nadler: Trump Opposing Subpoenas ‘Is a High Crime and Misdemeanor’

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that President Trump’s vow to oppose all subpoenas by Democrats “is a high crime and misdemeanor” according to the Constitution.

Nadler said “Well, the president clearly is trying to run out the clock. The president has been — said he would deny all — oppose all subpoenas. That was article 3 of the Nixon impeachment, that the president opposed subpoenas. Nixon wasn’t foolish enough to say in advance he was going to oppose all subpoenas. That in itself, I think, is a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution that you’re obstructing the work of Congress in investigating.”

