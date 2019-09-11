Stephen King: Trump’s Immigration Policy ‘Imitates’ My Horror Novel

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” author Stephen King criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policy by saying it imitated his horror novel.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You are scaring us all again in your new book, ‘The Institute.’ I only read your books when it’s light out. It’s about a group of people—these people are nodding— supernatural children who are abducted by a mysterious organization, and as you were writing, it started to parallel reality. I’m afraid to even ask, but how so?”

King said, “When I started this book, I just wanted to write a story about defenseless children who were locked up and had to kind of band together in order to fight these cruel adults that are performing tests on them. I was thinking a little bit about the CIA experiments in the early ’50s, and I was also thinking about experiments that were performed on people in the camps during World War II. And the thing is, you write, and I try to keep my politics separate from the stuff that I write, the stories because I think people like story.”

He added, “People want the story. And if they want the news, they want the stuff they can go and get on MSNBC, or they can go on Fox or whatever. But sometimes, life comes along and imitates art instead of the other way around. And as I was re-writing this book, all at once I find out we’re locking little kids up in cages on the border, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘This is like my book.”

