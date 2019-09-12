Mitch Landrieu: Four More Years of Trump the ‘Country May Be Unrecognizable’

Thursday on CNN’s post-Democratic presidential debate coverage, former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu (D-LA) said if President Donald Trump won four more years “the country may be unrecognizable.”

Landrieu said, “The country has a profound sense that we are in a period of great loss. We’re losing American values. We’re heading in the wrong direction. The last four years made us worse off. Four more years the country may be unrecognizable. This election may not be about plans at all. It maybe who we are as a country. That will be the biggest challenge. We have to win. The American people have common sense. They are exhausted with seeing this.”

