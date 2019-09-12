Watch: Klobuchar Burns Bernie on Medicare for All: You Wrote the Bill — But I Read the Bill

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) slapped back at her opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (S-VT) Medicare for All bill.

Klobuchar said, “When it comes to our health care, and when it comes to our premiums, I go with the doctor’s creed, which is, do no harm. And while Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill. And on page eight — on page eight of the bill, it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it. And that means that 149 million Americans will no longer be able to have their current insurance. That’s in four years. I don’t think that’s a bold idea. I think it’s a bad idea. And what I favor is something that Barack Obama wanted to do from the very beginning. And that is a public option, a nonprofit choice that would bring down the cost of insurance, cover 12 million more people and bring down the prices for 13 million more people. That is a bold idea.”

