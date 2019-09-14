FNC’s Pirro on McCabe Facing Indictment: ‘The Rats Are Jumping Ship — Who Will Rat on Whom?’

Saturday during her Fox News Channel program’s “Opening Statement,” host Jeanine Pirro reacted to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe facing a potential indictment.

Pirro said she foresaw these circumstances in her book, “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America,” the various actors, including McCabe and dossier author Christopher Steele were “jumping ship.”

“As I predicted in my book, the rats are jumping ship,” she said. “Who will rat on whom? Who will point the finger and when? McCabe’s indictment will be the first of many in the attempted overthrow of the president.”

