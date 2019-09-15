Cruz: At the Next Democratic Debate, They’ll All Be Saying Impeach Kavanaugh

Sunday on ABC’s “This Weeks,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) addressed a New York Times report about Justice Brett Kavanaugh involved in unwanted sexual contact.

Cruz said, “I read that New York Times article this morning. You know, I got to say they apparently spent ten months with undercover reporters trying to track down every person that went to school with Justice Kavanaugh 30 years ago. You know, it’s an amazing level of reporting trying to just really dig up any dirt they can on the guy. I think that follows up with the rather shameful circus we saw during the confirmation hearing where they took allegations, they sat on them, they didn’t make them public, they revealed them at the 11th hour. You know what, the Judiciary Committee did what we should have done. We held a hearing. We invited the principal witness to testify. We heard it. The American people heard it, and at the end of the day, the American people made a judgment the corroboration wasn’t there, and I think this article just shows the obsession with the far left with trying to smear Justice Kavanaugh by going 30 years back with anonymous sources. It really is another sign of nasty and divided

He added, “At the end of the day it’s The New York Times just being bitter enders. I bet you the next Democratic debate. They’ll all be saying impeach Kavanaugh, impeach Trump. There’s nobody they don’t want to impeach, and at some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on and I think it’s time for them to do that.”

