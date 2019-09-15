Klobuchar: Kavanaugh Confirmation Process Was a ‘Sham’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addressed a New York Times report about Justice Brett Kavanaugh involved in unwanted sexual contact.

Klobuchar said, “My views on Justice Kavanaugh are very clear, George. I think most people remember my questioning of the justice when he went so far as to ask me if I blacked out and had to apologize to me. I strongly opposed him based on his views on executive power which will continue to haunt our country as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today.”

She continued, “My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don’t think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents that the White House would have to get the documents and the attorney general is shielding documents. If you recall, we were given this moment just a few days every other hour to look at the documents related to other allegations that have been called in on the FBI tip line. I can’t reveal what we saw but I can tell you it was documents of this size and you could only look at one copy while other senators were in there and it was a mix, not triaged, nutty calls to a tip line mixed in with actual calls from people that seemed to have information.”

“I think the whole thing was a sham and that those documents need to be turned over as well as the documents that the White House hid from his time in the White House counsel’s office, all of that needs to come forward to even look at a proceeding like that,” she added. “And to do any of this, George, you need a new president. You need a new attorney general that respects the law, and that is just not happening with this guy.”

