Joe Walsh: ‘Would-Be Dictator’ Trump Using the Government to Go After Political Enemies

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who is challenging President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, said Trump is doing “what a would-be dictator does” by tweeting about former President Barack Obama.

Walsh said, “That’s not shocking, Hallie, that the president of the United States again demanding that his Justice Department go after his political enemies.”

He added, “He tweeted this morning that Barack Obama’s book deal ought to be investigated. Using the government to demand that they go after his political enemies, Hallie, that’s what a would-be dictator does.”

